Osiah Posts New Music Video "The Ominous Mind (Jaded Inside)" Online

Undoubtably one of the UK's most ferociously dark bands, Osiah, have released a soul-stirring new music video for their album track "The Ominous Mind (Jaded Inside)."

Taken from their album "Loss," which was recently released on 7th May to worldwide critical acclaim via Unique Leader Records, you can now experience the video below.

Following on from singles 'Temporal Punishment' and 'The Eye of the Swarm (feat. Ben Duerr)', 'The Ominous Mind (Jaded Inside)' is another striking declaration of resolve from one of the hardest working bands on the circuit, showcasing their more sombre side whilst firmly establishing their prominence at the top of the new breed of deathcore hierarchy.

Speaking of their newest video Osiah shared: "The Ominous Mind (Jaded Inside) is our third single, representing the more melodic and groove elements of Osiah, and also showcasing some of Ricky’s most pain fuelled lyrics that dominate this release."

Vocalist Ricky Roper added: "It’s one of the most pained tracks on the record; recording it was an experience I’ll never forget. During the end section I was literally screaming my pain out, I don’t think I’ve ever been as low as I was at that point of recording, and the melodic section that guitarist Andy Mallaby provided really brought it out of me. I can still hear it when I listen back and it serves as a reminder of where I’ve clawed my way back from."

A recent interview with Ricky Roper conducted by Metal Underground can also be found below.