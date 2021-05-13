Adult Swim Green Lights Metalocalypse Movie; Movie Synopsis Confirmed

Band Photo: Dethklok (?)

Animated programming block Adult Swim has confirmed that three of their most beloved properties are to receive the full length movie treatment, including Metalocalypse, which focuses on blackened death metal band Dethklok and has featured guest appearances from the likes of King Diamond, Metallica members James Hetfield & Kirk Hammett and Cannibal Corpse frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, who is also the character model for Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion. Other shows which will be receiving their own films are Venture Bros and the cult classic Aqua Teen Hunger Force. These will be released worldwide on DVD, Blu-Ray, and Video On Demand, and premiered on Adult Swim and HBO Max. The plot synopsis for the Metalocalypse film is as follows:

"The power-hungry Tribunal unveils their secret and deadly Falconback Project as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth's atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?"