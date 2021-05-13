Subterranean Masquerade Release New Music Video "Somewhere I Sadly Belong" Featuring Melechesh Frontman Ashmedi

Band Photo: Subterranean Masquerade (?)

Israeli progressive metal outfit Subterranean Masquerade has released the official video for "Somewhere I Sadly Belong." The song precedes the arrival of the band’s fourth LP, "Mountain Fever," which will be released Friday (May 14th) through American prog powerhouse, Sensory Records.

One of Mountain Fever’s most explosive tracks, “Somewhere I Sadly Belong” features guest vocals from Ashmedi Melechesh of Mesopotamian black metal band Melechesh and gospel choir vocals by British Singer Jackie Hole. The song comes to life through an official video directed and filmed by Yalon Schori and Yoni Sherman Heschel and edited by Yalon Schori.

Subterranean Masquerade’s lead vocalist Davidavi Dolev reveals, "This one is extremely dear to us and might be one of the most personal songs on the album. It's about history, but also about history in the making. The song is dedicated to all people in refuge and exile. I would also like to dedicate it to my grandmother. We used sign language in the chorus of the video to symbolize the deafness of our society towards those who are in need. It's about roots, identity, love, guilt, trauma, immigration, and wars. Are we going to make it? In order to bring our complete vision to life we were extremely honored to host Ashmedi Melechesh, who is the original source of extreme metal in the Middle East, who really brought to the song the spirit we were looking for."

An interview with Davidai Dolev, as well as guitarist Tomer Pink, conducted by Metal Underground, can also be seen below.