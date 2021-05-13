Desaster Posts New Lyric Video "Endless Awakening" Online

Band Photo: Desaster (?)

On June 4th, Desaster will release their new album, "Churches Without Saints," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, a lyric video for the new single, "Endless Awakening," can be viewed below.

A video for the previously released single, "Learn to Love the Void", can also be seen at: www.metalblade.com/desaster - where Churches Without Saints can be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- dark red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 400 copies)

- gold / black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- picture disc (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- clear dark rose marbled vinyl (Van Records exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear black smoke vinyl (High Roller Records exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- yellow brown marbled vinyl (Nuclear Blast exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- dark green / red melt vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- amber marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Tracklisting:

1. The Grace of Sin

2. Learn to Love the Void

3. Failing Trinity

4. Exile Is Imminent

5. Churches Without Saints

6. Hellputa

7. Sadistic Salvation

8. Armed Architects of Annihilation

9. Primordial Obscurity

10. Endless Awakening

11. Aus Asche