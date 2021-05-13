Our Place Of Worship Is Silence Premiere New Song "Disavowed, and Left Hopeless" From Upcoming New Album

Los Angeles, California-based Our Place Of Worship Is Silence premiere a new song entitled “Disavowed, and Left Hopeless”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record drops August 27 via Translation Loss.

Check out now "Disavowed, and Left Hopeless" below.