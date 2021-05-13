Our Place Of Worship Is Silence Premiere New Song "Disavowed, and Left Hopeless" From Upcoming New Album
Los Angeles, California-based Our Place Of Worship Is Silence premiere a new song entitled “Disavowed, and Left Hopeless”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record drops August 27 via Translation Loss.
Check out now "Disavowed, and Left Hopeless" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Anthropophagus Depravity Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Desaster Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "Our Place Of Worship Is Silence Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.