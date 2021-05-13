Anthropophagus Depravity Premiere New Track "Temple of Sacrifice" From Upcoming New Album "Apocalypto"
Yogyakarta, Indonesia-based slamming/death metal outfit Anthropophagus Depravity premiere a new track entitled “Temple of Sacrifice”, taken from their upcoming new album "Apocalypto", which will be out in stores on July 2nd through Comatose.
