Mastodon Premiere New Single “Forged By Neron”

Mastodon premiere their new single “Forged By Neron” as the second official advance track to be released from the forthcoming ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal‘ soundtrack, due out in stores on June 18th (digitally) and July 16th (physically) via Loma Vista Recordings. That release serves as companion piece to the DC Comics series ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal‘, and was produced by Tyler Bates.





Comments Tyler Bates:

“This soundtrack and motion-comic series was made by fans of comics, for fans of comics and music. ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal‘ is next-level storytelling by two incredibly talented artists in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. The visual aspect of this comic is entirely compelling, and resonates throughout each song on the soundtrack.”

Adds Mastodon‘s drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor:

“We are super excited and honored to be part of the ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack‘! We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world.”

‘Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack‘ track listing reads as follows:

01 – Mastodon – “Forged By Neron”

02 – Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

03 – HEALTH / Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE” (feat. Chino Moreno of Deftones)

04 – Maria Brink of In This Moment / Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In Fire” (feat. Andy Biersack of Black Veil Brides)

05 – Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything”

06 – Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

07 – Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending”

08 – Denzel Curry / PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck”

09 – Carach Angren – “Skull With A Forked Tongue”

10 – Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl”

11 – GUNSHIP / Tyler Bates – “Berserker” (feat. Dave Lombardo of Suicidal Tendencies, etc.)

12 – Greg Puciato / Tyler Bates / Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13 – Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth”

14 – IDLES – “Sodium”

15 – Soccer Mommy – “Kissing In The Rain”