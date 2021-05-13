Born Of Osiris Premiere New Single & Music Video “Angel Or Alien”

Born Of Osiris premiere a new official music video for the title track to their impending new record “Angel Or Alien“. Sumerian Records will release that album on July 02, 2021.

“Angel Or Alien” track listing reads as follows:

01 – “Poster Child”

02 – “White Nile”

03 – “Angel Of Alien”

04 – “Waves”

05 – “Oathbreaker”

06 – “Threat Of Your Presence”

07 – “Love Story”

08 – “Crossface”

09 – “Echobreather”

10 – “Lost Souls”

11 – “In For The Kill”

12 – “You Are The Narrative”

13 – “Truth And Denial”

14 – “Shadowmourne”