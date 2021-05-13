"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Born Of Osiris Premiere New Single & Music Video “Angel Or Alien”

posted May 13, 2021 at 3:47 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Born Of Osiris premiere a new official music video for the title track to their impending new record “Angel Or Alien“. Sumerian Records will release that album on July 02, 2021.

“Angel Or Alien” track listing reads as follows:

01 – “Poster Child”
02 – “White Nile”
03 – “Angel Of Alien”
04 – “Waves”
05 – “Oathbreaker”
06 – “Threat Of Your Presence”
07 – “Love Story”
08 – “Crossface”
09 – “Echobreather”
10 – “Lost Souls”
11 – “In For The Kill”
12 – “You Are The Narrative”
13 – “Truth And Denial”
14 – “Shadowmourne”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

1 Comment on "Born Of Osiris Premiere New Music Video"

Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)

BrianMN's avatar

Member

1. BrianMN writes:

Stellar. Lee has grown so much as a lead player.

# May 13, 2021 @ 1:20 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 