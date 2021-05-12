Xalpen Signs With Black Lodge Records; New Album In The Works

Xalpen inks a record deal with Black Lodge Records. The Chiliean black metallers are working on new material to be released in a not too distant future. But first up is the remastered album ’Sawken Xo´on‘ set for release on the 30th of July 2021 on both vinyl, CD and digital.

Xalpen comments: "We are sincerely honored and very motivated about this alliance, it is and we know, much more to unveil in our path to approach the respectful listeners, hungry daemons, thirsty witches, psychotic entities and all the spiritual voyagers of this black trip, to the mysteries of the ancient era of pan-dimensional shamans and Dark Gods, building the strong bridges that transgressive music and chaotic forces creates, to fulfill the secret and obscure essence of Xalpen.

"We also, with no doubts, will support expectations and goals the band and Label will have for the upcoming time. For now, It's a good start for more concrete plans, to set some live performances, possible further shows and/or even organize some tours dates for the uncertain future of this world."