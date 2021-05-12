KK's Priest Unveils Debut Album "Sermons Of The Sinner" Details; Posts New Music Video "Hellfire Thunderbolt" Online
KK's Priest, the new project from Judas Priest alumni KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens and Les Binks, as well as Voodoo Six bassist Tony Newton and Hostile guitarist A.J. Mills, has revealed the tracklisting and cover art for their debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner." Both can be found below, along with the group's first music video for the song, "Hellfire Thunderbolt." The album is scheduled to be released on August 20th and can be pre-ordered here.
Downing: "We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavour of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record."
Tracklisting:
1. Incarnation
2. Hellfire Thunderbolt
3. Sermons Of The Sinner
4. Sacerdote Y Diablo
5. Raise Your Fists
6. Brothers Of The Road
7. Metal Through And Through
8. Wild And Free
9. Hail For The Priest
10. Return Of The Sentinel
