Scar Of The Sun Releases New Live Video "Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence"

Hailing from Athens, Greece, modern metal outfit Scar Of The Sun will finally drop their anticipated upcoming third studio album, "Inertia," this Friday, May 14, 2021, via Napalm Records!

After releasing the first powerful harbinger, "I Am The Circle," followed by exciting title anthem, "Inertia," the unit now sets free "Quantum Leap Zero II: Transition To Turbulence," along with an captivating live video that was recorded when Scar Of The Sun supported the mighty Rotting Christ in Athens on the last show before the pandemic hit with undeterrable force. The song marks the second installment in the album’s "Quantum Leap Zero" trilogy and wanders between harsh elements and intense, almost calm moments, giving way to singer Terry Nikas’ hard-hitting lyrics and showcases Scar Of The Sun’s multifaceted nature, stirring up the anticipation for Inertia even more.

Scar Of The Sun’s Terry Nikas adds:

"The third video of Inertia, second installment of the ‘Quantum Leap Zero’ trilogy, ‘Transition To Turbulence’ is the most indicative song of the album in my eyes! This was filmed at our last show before COVID hit, a magnificent sold out show as direct support to the legendary Rotting Christ in front of 2,700 people in Athens, Greece. This is probably my favorite song on Inertia and definitely the one that I am most looking forward to playing live again when the time comes!"

A new interview conducted by Metal Underground with vocalist Terry Nikas can also be seen below.