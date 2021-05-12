Haruspex Premiere Debut Single “Asphyxiation” - Intervals's Jacob Umansky Guests
U.S. deathcore band Haruspex premiere their debut single called "Asphyxiation", streaming via YouTube below. The track features Jacob Umansky of Intervals on bass.
Check out now "Asphyxiation" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Haruspex Premiere Debut Single 'Asphyxiation'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.