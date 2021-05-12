Luna's Call (Baalberith, FearOfHatred, Chemical Storm, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Merced’s Footsteps" From Upcoming New Album "Void"

British progressive death metal band Luna's Call (Baalberith, FearOfHatred, Chemical Storm, etc.) premiere a new song and music video entitled "Merced’s Footsteps", taken from their upcoming new album "Void". The album is out now in Europe and has a U.S. street date of May 14th via Listenable Records.

Check out now "Merced’s Footsteps" below.



