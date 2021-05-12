"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Conquer Divide Premiere New Music Video “Messy”

Conquer Divide premiere a new music video for their new single “Messy“ streaming via YouTube for you below.


Tells the band’s Kristin Sturgis about it:

“‘Messy‘ is song about being in a toxic relationship and wondering how and when it got to that point. I think most of us have been in a similar situation at one time or another. It’s difficult when you’re on the road unable to see your significant other — away for months at a time. But I imagine it’s more difficult for the ones who are left at home. On the road, you’ve at least got your bandmates.

I think the important takeaway to this song is to know your worth, whether that is in friendships, romantic relationships, or work life. It’s easy to get complacent in a toxic environment. You think you’re better off walking on eggshells than being alone. But at some point you wake up and realize it’s taking a toll on your mental health. So there needs to be a fundamental change in your relationship or change in your environment. It’s easier said than done, though.”

