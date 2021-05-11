Tenebra Signs With New Heavy Sounds; New Album To Be Unveiled Soon

New Heavy Sounds are excited and very proud to announce the signing of heavy stoner four piece from Bologna, Italy, Tenebra to the NHS family. The label comment,

"We have been keeping an eye on these guys for a while now because they truly rock, and we are looking forward to bringing you their new album. If you like fuzz soaked, occult tinged, 70’s styled proto metal, topped off by proper fiery, yet gritty and soulful vocals, you are in for a treat. Be aware though, this is no retro band, but a serious outfit with invention, fire and a contemporary take on their roots."

The band have this to say:

"We are ultramega happy to announce that we have signed with New Heavy Sounds. We share roots, passions and perspectives with them. We can't wait for you to hear our next album!"