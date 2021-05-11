Stoner Announces UK/Ireland 2022 Tour Dates

US rock trio Stöner have announced a UK & Ireland headline tour in April & May 2022 as well as an appearance at Desertfest London. This news follows the release of their live album Live in the Mojave Desert, out now via Heavy Psych Records.

Stöner are Brant Bjork (guitar/vocals), Nick Oliveri (bass/vocals) and Ryan Gut (drums).

From flowing epic jams to all-out punk blasts, by name alone it’s safe to say they know

what they are doing. It ain’t anybody’s first time at the dance, you don’t call your band

Stöner from lack of experience.

Stöner, however straight-ahead their moniker, encompass varied styles and the

songwriting of Bjork and Oliveri – both founders of Kyuss, also Mondo Generator, Ché, Fu

Manchu, Bloodclot, as well as Oliveri’s position as bassist / vocalist on the most

celebrated Queens Of The Stone Age albums from 1998-04. Atop the classic-style swing

and flow from Gut (also of Bjork’s solo band), Stöner keep it casual and wear the name

as only those who helped create the sound could.

Brant Bjork commented: "One of the first things Nick, Güt and myself wanted to do when we got Stöner together was to get over to the UK and Ireland. Good things come to those who

ROCK. See you all soon."

The tour dates are as follows:

22/04/2022 - IE Galway, Monroes

23/04/2022 - IE Limerick, Dolans

24/04/2022 - IE Cork, Cyprus Ave

25/04/2022 - UK Belfast, LL 2

26/04/2022 - IE Dublin, Opium

28/04/2022 - UK Glasgow, Garage

30/04/2022 - UK London, Desertfest

29/04/2022 - UK Leeds, Warehouse

02/05/2022 - UK Manchester, Academy 3

03/05/2022 - UK Birmingham, The Mill

04/05/2022 - UK Bristol, Thekla