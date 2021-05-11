"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Draconian Releases New Music Video "The Sethian"

posted May 11, 2021 at 10:53 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Gothic doom metal symbiosis Draconian just unveiled a new official video for their hauntingly beautiful hymn, "The Sethian," cut from their latest chart-breaking album, Under A Godless Veil (2020). Along with a bewitching official video that captures the melancholic identity of the song and transfers it to screen, the song is a gate into another mesmerizing sonic dimension.

Vocalist and lyricist Anders Jacobsson comments:
"The writing of 'The Sethian' started with Johan being inspired by a Nordic folksong. As the song transpired it mutated into a range of different variables and a quite different for being a Draconian song. From bombastic and brutal, from doomy sadness to gothic soundscapes. The instrumentation and the vocal arrangements are poignant and commanding, something that marks 'The Sethian' as one - if not the most well-received song of our new album."

