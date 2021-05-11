Interview

Scar Of The Sun Vocalist Terry Nikas Discusses New Album "Inertia," Visual Importance, Signing To Napalm And The Greek Financial Crisis

A lot can change over the course of sixteen years. Just think how different the world was back in 2005, when George Bush and Tony Blair were seen as the "at least it'll never be worse than them" leaders and the metal community was waiting with baited breath for the new Slayer album where we could hear Dave Lombardo back in the fold at last. For one band starting out in the Greek capital of Athens, Scar Of The Sun, their journey was just beginning. Starting out in the mold of such bands as Paradise Lost and My Dying Bride, over time they themselves would cite new influences and forge a different sound along with it.

Fast forward to 2021 and Scar Of The Sun are only three days away from unleashing, "Inertia," their third full length album, which sees the Gothic and metalcore blend expanded even further. With its stunning artwork, socially charged lyrics and pulverising sound, "Inertia" promises to be one of the premier Greek metal albums of the year. To find out everything I could about "Inertia," how the band came to sign with Napalm Records, the effect of the pandemic and even the financial crisis which rocked Greece from 2008 until the present day, I caught up with vocalist Terry Nikas. You can watch the interview in full below.