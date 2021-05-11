Crypta Posts New Lyric Video "Starvation" Online
Brazilian / Dutch death metal unit Crypta is ready for another round-house kick and unveils their second single, "Starvation," off their upcoming debut album, along with an official lyric video. Their long awaited first full-length - "Echoes Of The Soul" - will be released on June 11, 2021 via Napalm Records.
Fernanda Lira and Luana Dametto are joined by supremely talented guitarists Sonia Anubis (Cobra Spell, Ex-Burning Witches) and Tainá Bergamaschi (Ex-Hagbard) to incite an uncontrollable storm of pure rage and belligerence. They enforce a heightened level of potency and experience from their successful past and current projects - enhancing influences from both classic and modern death metal genres, plus significant extreme and black metal elements, to create a sound of their own.
With their first single, "From The Ashes," they hit the mark precisely and opened the gates straight to the dark death metal abyss, and with their second single, "Starvation," the four-piece showcases another explosive facet of their infernal sonic power.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Winter Eternal Premiere New Track "Crown of Stars"
- Next Article:
Scar Of The Sun Keeps Moving With "Inertia"
0 Comments on "Crypta Posts New Lyric Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.