Winter Eternal Premiere New Track "Crown of Stars" From Upcoming New Album "Land of Darkness"
Black metal unit Winter Eternal premiere a new track named "Crown of Stars", taken from their upcoming new album "Land of Darkness". Hells Headbangers will release the album on June 4th in CD, viny LP, and digital formats.
