Horndal Premiere New Music Video For "Rossen" From New Album "Lake Drinker"
Sweden's sludge quartet Horndal premiere a new music video for "Rossen" off their new album "Lake Drinker". The record was released on April 9th through Prosthetic Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Destroyed in Seconds Premiere New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Scrap Pile Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP
0 Comments on "Horndal Premiere New Music Video For 'Rossen'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.