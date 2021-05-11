Destroyed in Seconds Premiere New Lyric Video For "Disarm"
L.A. hardcore outfit Destroyed in Seconds (D.I.S.) Destroyed in Seconds premiere a new lyric video for "Disarm", taken from their third album "Divide and Devour", which was released last April. The vinyl edition of the outing now drops May 21, 2021 via Deep Six Records.
Check out now "Disarm" below.
