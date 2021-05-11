Eclipser Premiere Title-Track To Upcoming New EP "Pages"
Blackened death metal outfit Eclipser premiere the title-track to their upcoming new EP "Pages", which will be out in stores on May 28th.
Check out now "Pages" below.
Tell Eclipser about the EP:
“‘Pages‘ is the tale of a weary soul in search of faith. He seeks out God but finds only empty words and misery.”
