Eclipser Premiere Title-Track To Upcoming New EP "Pages"

Blackened death metal outfit Eclipser premiere the title-track to their upcoming new EP "Pages", which will be out in stores on May 28th.

Check out now "Pages" below.





Tell Eclipser about the EP:

“‘Pages‘ is the tale of a weary soul in search of faith. He seeks out God but finds only empty words and misery.”