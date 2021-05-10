Van Canto Shares Amon Amarth Cover "Raise Your Horns"

Band Photo: Van Canto (?)

The world's most exciting acapella metal masters Van Canto return with their energetic and unique Rakkatakka-power and are set to release their highly anticipated, inimitable new offering, "To The Power Of Eight," on June 4, 2021 via Napalm Records. Van Canto are well-known for their catchy tunes and sophisticated interpretations of various scene classics and follow their path with record number eight as well, as the album triumphs with four red-hot cover versions and eight own, rousing band anthems!

Today those thundering voices unleash their very own and remarkable take on hammering "Raise Your Horns" by Swedish Vikings Amon Amarth. Van Canto took the well-known favorite and turned it into their own unique version, featuring band trademarks without losing sight of the actual core of the track. Horns up!

Van Canto on the song:

"'Raise Your Horns' is a very special cover for us. For the first time Van Canto tackled a song where the lead vocals are consistently in the lowest growl register. Thanks to the constellation of having three lead singers, Hagen could spread out in the lead, while Inga can set high, almost orchestral accents and Sly leads the choir together with Jan. For the first time in a while it's also a song where a "real" riff sets the direction, so that the Rakkatakka and bass singers are extremely busy as well. A great composition by Amon Amarth, that we gladly pay homage to."