Mortemia Announces Series Of Digital Singles; First Song To Feature Eleine Vocalist Madeleine Liljestam

Mortmia, the solo project from Sirenia/Tristania founder Morten Veland, has announced that new music will be on the way this year, which will feature a variety of different singers. A statement from Veland reads as follows:

"After 11 years of silence, I finally found the time to activate my solo project Mortemia once more. I am back with a new and different concept this time. Each new song will feature a well known and highly profiled singer in metal. This new project is called 'The pandemic pandemonium sessions', and it will be released as a series of digital singles. It is my great pleasure and honour to introduce my first special guest Madeleine Liljestam from the Swedish band Eleine. The song is entitled 'The Enigmatic Sequel' and will be available on all digital platforms on the 14th of May 2021. Mortemia to me is kind of a journey back to the Nineties, as the songs are very much inspired by this decade musically, whilst my other band Sirenia is more of a journey into the future, musically speaking. This first song is just the beginning and I am very excited by all that will follow. I feel truly honored and privileged to be working with such talented singers, and I can't wait to share more songs with you all in the time to come."

Quote Madeleine:

"When Morten asked me about this collaboration I was first of all honored. When I then heard the song I instantly felt that this is something I really want to do. Morten has captured a certain vibe in this song that makes it interesting, mysterious and catchy! I am very excited about this release and can’t wait to share it with our fans!"