KK's Priest Reveals Debut Album Title; Announces Pre-Order
KK's Priest, the new project from former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, have announced their debut album, "Sermons Of The Sinner." Pre-orders for the album will launch on Wednesday, May 12. Watch a teaser video below.
In addition to Downing, KK's Priest includes former Judas Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals) and Les Binks (drums), as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile) and bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six). The band's debut will be released globally by Explorer1 Music Group as a part of the partnership K.K Downing signed in early 2020.
Downing previously stated: "We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!"
More information will be available soon.
Announcing ‘Sermons of the Sinner’ - the new album from @judaspriest founder KK Downing.— KKs Priest (@KKsPriest) May 10, 2021
Pre-order May 12th to get your sermons!???? ?? #kkspriest #metaldefenders pic.twitter.com/90T3bA9GVk
