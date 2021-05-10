"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Chthonic Premiere First Single From Upcoming New Live Album "Chthonic Megaport 2021"

posted May 10, 2021 at 2:41 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Chthonic

Band Photo: Chthonic (?)

Symphonic metal outfit Chthonic premiere a first single taken from their upcoming new live album "Chthonic Megaport 2021", which will be out in stores May 19th.

Check out now "Set Fire to the Island" below.

