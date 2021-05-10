Chthonic Premiere First Single From Upcoming New Live Album "Chthonic Megaport 2021"
Band Photo: Chthonic (?)
Symphonic metal outfit Chthonic premiere a first single taken from their upcoming new live album "Chthonic Megaport 2021", which will be out in stores May 19th.
Check out now "Set Fire to the Island" below.
