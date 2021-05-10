Yngwie Malmsteen Premieres New Single "Wolves At The Door" From Upcoming New Album "Parabellum"
Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen will release his new record "Parabellum" on July 23rd, and premieres a first advance track from it called "Wolves At The Door" streaming via YouTube for you below.
