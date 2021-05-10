I Am the Night (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Hear Me O’ Unmaker" From Upcoming New Album "While The Gods Are Sleeping"
Finland-based black metal band I Am the Night (Insomnium, Omnium Gatherum, etc.) premiere a new song and music video entitled "Hear Me O’ Unmaker", taken from their upcoming new album "While The Gods Are Sleeping", which will be out in stores via Svart Records in the late autumn of this year.
Check out now "Hear Me O’ Unmaker" below.
