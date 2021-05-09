Brainstorm Reveals New Album "Wall Of Skulls" Details; Announces European Tour Dates

German powerhouse Brainstorm will release their new opus, "Wall Of Skulls," on August 20th via AFM Records. The band has revealed the cover art and tracklisting for "Wall Of Skulls" (both can be found below), while also launching a pre-sale at this location.

Two special guests appear on "Wall Of Skulls" - Rage frontman Peavy Wagner, and Orden Ogan mastermind Seeb Levermann, who is also responsible for the top-notch and vital sound of the new album.

"Wall Of Skulls" will be available as CD, Digibook-CD (incl. Live BluRay), Ltd. Vinyl (different colours), Ltd. Boxset (contains: headscarf, sticker, patch, autograph, digibook + live bluray), and Digital.

Tracklisting:

1. Chamber Thirteen

2. Where Ravens Fly

3. Solitude

4. Escape The Silence (feat. Peavy Wagner)

5. Turn Off The Light (feat. Seeb Levermann)

6. Glory Disappears

7. My Dystopia

8. End Of My Innocence

9. Stigmatized (Shadows Fall)

10. Holding On

11. I, The Deceiver

With the upcoming No Walls, Just Skulls Tour, Brianstorm will extensively present the new songs and hopefully ring in the end of the pandemic. The first confirmed dates are as follows:

September

22 - Regensburg, Germany

23 - Augsburg , Germany

24 - Budapest, Hungary

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia

26 - Praha, Czech Republic

28 - Hamburg, Germany

29 - Berlin, Germany

30 - Cologne, Germany

October

1 - Essen, Germany

2 - Übach Palenberg, Germany

3 - London, England

4 - Osnabrück, Germany

5 - Siegburg, Germany

6 - Trier, Germany

7 - Pratteln CH

9 - Weiher, Germany

10 - Stuttgart, Germany

November

3 - Lisbon, Portugal

4 - Sevilla, Spain

5 - Valladolid, Spain

6 - Donosti, Spain

7 - Oviedo, Spain