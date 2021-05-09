Brainstorm Reveals New Album "Wall Of Skulls" Details; Announces European Tour Dates
German powerhouse Brainstorm will release their new opus, "Wall Of Skulls," on August 20th via AFM Records. The band has revealed the cover art and tracklisting for "Wall Of Skulls" (both can be found below), while also launching a pre-sale at this location.
Two special guests appear on "Wall Of Skulls" - Rage frontman Peavy Wagner, and Orden Ogan mastermind Seeb Levermann, who is also responsible for the top-notch and vital sound of the new album.
"Wall Of Skulls" will be available as CD, Digibook-CD (incl. Live BluRay), Ltd. Vinyl (different colours), Ltd. Boxset (contains: headscarf, sticker, patch, autograph, digibook + live bluray), and Digital.
Tracklisting:
1. Chamber Thirteen
2. Where Ravens Fly
3. Solitude
4. Escape The Silence (feat. Peavy Wagner)
5. Turn Off The Light (feat. Seeb Levermann)
6. Glory Disappears
7. My Dystopia
8. End Of My Innocence
9. Stigmatized (Shadows Fall)
10. Holding On
11. I, The Deceiver
With the upcoming No Walls, Just Skulls Tour, Brianstorm will extensively present the new songs and hopefully ring in the end of the pandemic. The first confirmed dates are as follows:
September
22 - Regensburg, Germany
23 - Augsburg , Germany
24 - Budapest, Hungary
25 - Bratislava, Slovakia
26 - Praha, Czech Republic
28 - Hamburg, Germany
29 - Berlin, Germany
30 - Cologne, Germany
October
1 - Essen, Germany
2 - Übach Palenberg, Germany
3 - London, England
4 - Osnabrück, Germany
5 - Siegburg, Germany
6 - Trier, Germany
7 - Pratteln CH
9 - Weiher, Germany
10 - Stuttgart, Germany
November
3 - Lisbon, Portugal
4 - Sevilla, Spain
5 - Valladolid, Spain
6 - Donosti, Spain
7 - Oviedo, Spain
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Brainstorm Reveals New Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.