Macabre Posts NSFW Animated Music Video "Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts" Online

Chicago legends of murder metal/death metal Macabre released their demented, heinous bloodbath of an album "Carnival Of Killers" in November 2020 via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band releases an animated music video for track "Richard Speck Grew Big Breasts."

In 1996, award-winning news journalist Bill Kurtis debuted a series on Chicago’s WBBM-TV displaying video clips of Richard Speck and two other inmates in a staff training area inside the maximum security Stateville Correctional Center. The footage included Speck detailing how he was enjoying himself in prison by engaging in sexual acts as well as showing the use of illegal substances. Speck's appearance was noticeably altered as he had used illicitly supplied female hormones to grow breasts.

Macabre's Corporate Death comments, "I started getting the idea to write this song after seeing the Speck videos on Channel 2 News here in Chicago. We played it out a few times soon after including an appearance on the top-rated Mancow's Morning Madhouse radio program but only recently has it been properly recorded and released for our Carnival Of Killers album. I wanted to give it a punk rock feel, I was going to a lot of club shows then and was inspired by Dayglo Abortions, 7 Seconds, MDC, and vocally by D.I."



