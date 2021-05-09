Orange Goblin Announces Facebook Live Q&A

British heavy metal veterans Orange Goblin has announced that they will host a Facebook Live chat on May 21st, beginning at 8pm BST (3pm EST.)

"Bring booze, snacks, questions and carpet cleaner for Joe," says the band.

The event has been described as "a Q&A / chat with the band discussing the upcoming livestream shows, a winespilling masterclass with Joe, and general drunken tomfoolery."

In other news, the band's previously announced 25th Anniversary live stream shows will now be taking place on June 18th and 19th from The Dome in Tufnell Park, London. These will be the last performances with bassist Martyn Millard.