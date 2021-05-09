Interview

Artillery Guitarist Michael Stützer Discusses New Album "X," The Pandemic, Legacy And Much More

Thrash metal has a long and rich history. The Bay Area, New York and German scenes were all massively influential and gave the world bands which to this day, still sell well and headline festivals and arenas. These weren't the only parts of the world to produce thrash stalwarts however. In Canada, Razor, Sacrifice and Exciter represented their country well, as did Onslaught, Sabbat and Acid Reign from the UK. Some countries seemed to have a particular band to carry the flag, such as Mortal Sin from Australia, Hermética of Argentina and of course, Artillery represented Denmark wonderfully.

With such classic albums as "Terror Squad" and "By Inheritance," to their name, Artillery are undoubtedly one of the most revered thrash metal bands to emerge from Europe. Formed in 1982, the band has bounced back from breakups and even death to remain strong today, as evidenced by the new album, "X." Out now through Metal Blade Records, "X" perfectly captures the excitement and variety of Artillery's catalogue. To find out more about the album, how the pandemic affected the recording process and much more, I caught up with guitarist Michael Stützer. You can watch the interview in full below.