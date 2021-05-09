Through the Oculus Premiere New Single & Music Video "Order of the Eye" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut Album
Los Angeles-based melodic death metal quartet Through the Oculus premiere a new song named "Order of the Eye", taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out in stores Friday June 4 via Metal Assault.
