Svneatr Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Wind Stirs" From Upcoming New Album "Chinook"
Canada's blackened death metal outfit Svneatr premiere a new single and music video "The Wind Stirs", taken from their upcoming new album "Chinook". The album will be released on May 28th.
Check out now "The Wind Stirs" below.
