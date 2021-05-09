Cerebral Rot Premiere New Track "Bowels Of Decrepitude" From Upcoming New Album "Excretion Of Mortality"

Cerebral Rot premiere a new trackentitled "Bowels Of Decrepitude", taken from their upcoming new album "Excretion Of Mortality". The record will be released on June 25th through 20 Buck Spin.

Check out now "Bowels Of Decrepitude" below.

Tells the promoter of the band’s new album:

“Before leaving Jack Endino’s Soundhouse Studio in Seattle permanently uninhabitable for the next 500 hundred years, the pungent bubbling mess they set to tape on Excretion Of Mortality lingers there, and everywhere, like a malodorous putrescence at the crossroads of the excremental and the existential.”