Cage Fight (TesseracT, Ex-Eths) Premiere Debut Single “Hope Castrated”

Cage Fight premiere their debut single, “Hope Castrated“ streaming via YouTube below. TesseracT guitarist James Montieth and ex-Eths singer Rachel Aspe are among the group’s lineup, which is completed by bassist Jon Reid (Broken Chakra) and drummer Nick Plews (Corpsing).





Says frontwoman Aspe:

"This project is musically packed full of visceral rage, but there's also an underlying message of positivity and unity. I can't wait to take these songs to the stage later in 2021 — be ready!"