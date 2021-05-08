Korgonthurus Premiere New Track "Demonipaimen" From Upcoming New Album "XX"
Finland's black metal outfit Korgonthurus premiere a new track titled "Demonipaimen", taken from their upcoming new album "XX". The outing will land in stores via Woodcut Records (CD/Digital) on June 18th, 2021.
Check out now "Demonipaimen" below.
