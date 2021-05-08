Killing Addiction Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Condemned to Nothingness" From Upcoming New Album "Mind of A New God"

Ocala, Florida-based death metal band Killing Addiction premiere a new song and lyric video "Condemned to Nothingness", taken from their upcoming new album "Mind of A New God". The record will be released on CD, 12'' LP & Cassette on June 1st through Xtreem Music.