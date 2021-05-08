Crimson Dimension Premiere New Song "Age of Awakening" From Upcoming Debut Album
Finland’s blackened progressive metal band Crimson Dimension premiere a new song entitled "Age of Awakening", taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album. The record will be released by Spread Evil on June 4th.
Check out now "Age of Awakening" below.
