Sonoran Doom Upstarts Mosara To Release Full-Length Album May 28th Via Transylvanian Recordings

Band Photo: Mosara (?)

Phoenix, Arizona based sludge/doom metal outfit Mosara announce their self-titled debut full-length album, set to release on May 28th, 2021 via Transylvanian Recordings.

Mosara is the perfect example of atavistic doom metal. Formed in Phoenix, Arizona also known as the Valley of the Sun, Mosara has used the region’s heat to forge a tapestry of angst throughout their music.

Exploring their relationship with prog metal, and atmospheric sludge, Mosara has crafted yet another experimental effort in which the band’s collective agony is translated into something both nihilistic and tangible through dissonant soundscapes. Each song is a nightmare in the abyss, dragging the listener through caverns of inexplicable darkness and suffering.

