Enslaved Premiere New Live Video For “The Crossing”

Enslaved premiere the below live video for “The Crossing“. The clip was captured during a virtual live show the group performed at USF Verftet in Bergen, Norway in 2020. That set was part of a series of four livestreamed shows with Enslaved which now will be released on June 25th by Nuclear Blast.

The new live albums/DVD sets will include:

“The Rise Of Ymir” (‘Verftet Online Festival‘ 2020)

“Chronicles Of The Northbound” (Cinematic Tour 2020)

“Below The Lights” (Cinematic Tour 2020)

“Utgard – The Journey Within” (Cinematic Tour 2020)

Says singer/bassist Grutle Kjellson:

“The online performance of ‘Below The Lights‘ was indeed a trip. There has been a huge demand for us to perform that album for some years now. Ironically, because there was very little buzz around it in the days of its initial release back in 2003. I guess we fell into the good ol’ pit in-between the chairs back then, and we got pretty puzzled when people started to shout out for those songs 10 years later!

Anyway, we are psyched and proud to present to you a special performance of the whole album, also including a sixth member, Inge Rypdal! Rypdal is a long time friend of the band and has been collaborating with Enslaved on several occasions over the years, including a stunning performance on the recordings of ‘Below The Lights‘, adding a beautiful contribution on ‘A Darker Place‘.

Here’s a little sneak peak! Enjoy ‘The Crossing‘ and have a heavy weekend.”