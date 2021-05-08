Inhuman Condition (Obituary, Ex-Massacre, The Absence, Goregäng) Premiere New Track & Music Video “Euphoriphobia”
Inhuman Condition (Obituary, Ex-Massacre, The Absence, Goregäng) premiere their new track and music video “Euphoriphobia“. The song is taken from their new record “Rat God“, due out June 04th through Listenable Insanity Records.
Tells Jeramie Kling :
“‘Euphoriphobia‘ is a collection of thoughts that are channeled into one bullet. This bullet is then loaded into a chamber of a large weapon. That large weapon is then aimed and ready. What comes next is up to you.”
