Breathe Atlantis Posts New Music Video "Overdrive" Online

German alternative metalcore band Breathe Atlantis are back with their new single "Overdrive," darker and heavier than before. Out now via Arising Empire, "Overdrive" redefines the band as one of the hottest newcomers in the heavy scene. Their raw and aggressive sound, combined with deep, desperate lyrics, takes the listener on an unexpected rollercoaster of emotions.

Check out the goosebump-inducing video for "Overdrive" below.

Frontman Nico Schiesewitz comments:

"The song 'Overdrive' is our own therapy on our deepest fears. This is the most vulnerable and personal song we've ever released. Its like there’s a demon living inside your head that keeps driving you insane and controls your emotions like a ghost or parasite. We hope it provides some form of help for people suffering from something like that, you are not alone."