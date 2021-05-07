Cage Fight Releases First Single "Hope Castrated"

Hardcore / thrash / crossover band Cage Fight, featuring TesseracT guitarist James Monteith and former Eths vocalist Rachel Aspe, have unveiled their bludgeoning debut song "Hope Castrated."

Premiered via Hardcore Worldwide YouTube channel, you can check out the visualizer for the song below.

Formed early 2021, the line-up is completed with bassist Jon Reid of hip-hop / punk crossover band and London hardcore scene staples Broken Chakra, and drummer Nick Plews of London death-metal bands Corpsing and Aghast. The four members combine a wide range of heavy influences to make their unique style of crossover, resulting in a furious barrage of pure aggression.

Guitarist James Monteith comments: "I'm really excited to announce Cage Fight and release our first track- 'Hope Castrated'. We're making raw heavy music with no frills or pretensions; just pure aggression and energy. It's also a cathartic release for all the frustration and anger we have about the ills of the world today."

Vocalist Rachel Aspe comments: "This project is musically packed full of visceral rage, but there's also an underlying message of positivity and unity. I can't wait to take these songs to the stage later in 2021, be ready!"

Cage Fight are currently working on their debut album, more news soon.