Ithaca Signs With Hassle Records; Announces Repress Of "The Language Of Injury" Album
Acclaimed metallic hardcore group Ithaca have announced their signing to iconic UK label Hassle Records. The band will also be repressing their critically triumphant debut LP The Language of Injury, originally released February 2019.
Pre-order "The Language of Injury" here
The band comment: "We couldn't be more excited to join the Hassle family. Their roster shows a genuine spirit of creative independence and as an organisation they're driven by values of social and environmental justice, both of which are hugely important for us as a band. We can't wait to unleash some unhinged sonic chaos together in 2022."
Hassle's Wez comments: "We’re delighted to welcome Ithaca to the Hassle family. We pride ourselves on working with creative artists that like to do things their way. If the band's EP and debut album are anything to go by we can expect some excellent creative music from them in the future."
