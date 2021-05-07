Artillery Shares New Music Video "In Your Mind"
Today (May 7th), Artillery has released their tenth full-length, "X," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of "X," a new video for the album track "In Your Mind" (produced by: Morten S. Madsen / POPSHIT FILM) can be viewed below.
Purchase and stream X in its entirety at: www.metalblade.com/artillery - where the album is available in the following formats:
- ltd. digipak-CD (incl. 2 bonus tracks)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- blood red / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- viole(n)t blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- blue / red / white melt splatter vinyl (limited to 200 copies)
