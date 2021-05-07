Vokonis Streaming New Album "Odyssey"

Vokonis' fourth studio album "Odyssey" is out now. More dynamically diverse than ever, the album's 6 new tracks feature guest musician Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Kamchatka) on Keyboard. "Odyssey" is Vokonis' first true prog-record. A record for the new decade.

After the success of Vokonis' critically acclaimed third album "Grasping Time" (2019), Vokonis immediately went into recording more material. With the goal set to further expand the prog landscape, Vokonis crafted recordings that are more dynamically diverse and forward-thinking than ever before. The result is "Odyssey," the fourth studio album by Vokonis. Ranging from full-blown doom to melodically blissful passages, the new album features guest musician Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars, Kamchatka) on Keyboard. The album can be heard in full here.

With tangible prog- influences combined with stand-out choruses, the 6 tracks on "Odyssey" further explores the sound that Vokonis introduced on 2019’s ”Grasping Time”. Jonte’s clean vocal lines are effectively blended with Simon’s aggressive bark, creating tons of depth as the sound shift from dreamy psychedelia to faze-melting sludge heaviness. The new tracks are backed up by the rhythmical patterns provided by the band’s new drummer Peter Ottosson who, since his affiliation in early 2019, has proved to be a spark plug of inspiration for the band.