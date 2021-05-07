"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Defocus Releases New Music Video "Diverge" Featuring The Oklakoma Kid Vocalist Tom Brümmer

posted May 7, 2021 at 8:03 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

German metalcore quartet Defocus have released a video for their new single "Diverge." The track, which features a guest appearance from The Oklakoma Kid vocalist Tom Brümmer, is the third single from their forthcoming debut album "In The Eye Of Death We Are All The Same," due for release on 2nd July 2021 via Arising Empire.

Check out the video for "Diverge" feat. Tom Brümmer below.

Bassist Marcel "Bambam" Heberling comments:

"'Diverge' was one of the first songs we wrote for Defocus. It was crucial for the sound of our debut album In The Eye Of Death We Are All The Same. 'Diverge' combines the best aspects of our first two singles: the heaviness and brutality of 'Common Grave' and the atmosphere of 'Thought Of A Vision'. The feature of The Oklahoma Kid´s vocalist Tom Brümmer turns 'Diverge' into a song that stays right in your head and encourages you to sing along."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Defocus Releases 'Diverge' Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 