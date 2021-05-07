Defocus Releases New Music Video "Diverge" Featuring The Oklakoma Kid Vocalist Tom Brümmer
German metalcore quartet Defocus have released a video for their new single "Diverge." The track, which features a guest appearance from The Oklakoma Kid vocalist Tom Brümmer, is the third single from their forthcoming debut album "In The Eye Of Death We Are All The Same," due for release on 2nd July 2021 via Arising Empire.
Check out the video for "Diverge" feat. Tom Brümmer below.
Bassist Marcel "Bambam" Heberling comments:
"'Diverge' was one of the first songs we wrote for Defocus. It was crucial for the sound of our debut album In The Eye Of Death We Are All The Same. 'Diverge' combines the best aspects of our first two singles: the heaviness and brutality of 'Common Grave' and the atmosphere of 'Thought Of A Vision'. The feature of The Oklahoma Kid´s vocalist Tom Brümmer turns 'Diverge' into a song that stays right in your head and encourages you to sing along."
