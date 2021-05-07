Interview

Subterranean Masquerade Vocalist Vidi Dolev And Guitarist Tomer Pink Discuss New Album "Mountain Fever," Recording, The Pandemic And More

Band Photo: Subterranean Masquerade (?)

As the world became more connected via the internet, metal bands were able to reach a larger audience and fans had the tools to find great bands from all over the world. In days gone by, most of the focus was on groups from the U.S., Britain, Canada, Germany and Scandinavia, but now, listeners are discovering awesome bands from places such as South America, east Asia and even Israel. Speaking of Israel, the small country is probably best known, metal wise, for Orphaned Land, though a further look finds a number of excellent musicians and pounding metal, including progressive metal stalwarts, Subterranean Masquerade.

Subterranean Masquerade were formed in 1997 and released their debut album, "Suspended Animation Dreams" eight years later. Now, in 2021, the band are set to unleash, "Mountain Fever," their fourth official full length album, (fifth if you include the bonus album, "The Pros & Cons Of Social Isolation" and it promises to be full of experimentation, lush melodies, ferocity and everything that makes progressive metal such an interesting genre. To find out more about the album, I caught up with vocalist Vidi Dolev and guitarist Tomer Pink. You can watch the interview in full below.